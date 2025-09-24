The multi-positional Josh Hart is a key member of the New York Knicks' core and locker room. At media day on Tuesday, he revealed that he “reaggravated” an injury to his right ring finger. This will require him to wear a splint when he plays in the 2025-26 season.

Hart underwent a procedure to repair that finger after the Knicks' playoff run, per Knicks PR. The team announced that he'd “resume basketball activities later in the summer.”

According to Hart, the procedure and time off were supposed to grease recovery's wheels. Unfortunately for him, the Knicks, and their fans, that wasn't the case. Hart realized after returning to ‘basketball activities' that he wasn't in the clear yet.

The 30-year-old is aware that the Knicks' season unofficially starts on October 2nd in Abu Dhabi. He needs another procedure, but has it penciled in as part of his 2026 offseason plans.

“So [I'll] probably just rock out with a splint this season and try to fix it again next summer,” Hart told reporters.

Part of Hart's value to the Knicks is his indefatigable nature, making any injury tough to grapple with. It was that nature that resulted in former head coach Tom Thibodeau playing Hart 37.6 minutes per game in 2025. That was the second-most minutes per game in the league after Tyrese Maxey. It was the most by any player who played more than 52 regular-season games.

The right-hander's play-style may require adjustment. Hart crashes the glass, pushes the pace in transition, and defends several positions. Being wary of further injuring his finger could affect his ability to contribute in those ways.

Will Josh Hart need finger surgery before next offseason?

While Hart attempted to downplay the severity of the problem, he couldn't help but face the harsh reality of the situation.

“It's something that a lot of people have. I don't think about it too much. I just try to go out there and play how I play, and if I can't play how I play and be aggressive and kind of have that toughness mentality I normally play with, then I have to figure out a different path,” Hart said.

Hart didn't rule out the additional surgery needing to happen before next offseason. He just made clear that the team's expectation is that he'll make it until then.

“Right now, the full expectation is to go out there and hoop and help this team be successful,” Hart told media on Tuesday.

Hart set a new franchise record last year for the most triple-doubles in a regular season with nine. 3-point shooting was not an integral part of those performances, as Hart shot just 3.3 3-pointers per game last season. The threat of Hart getting hot from distance, however, affects how teams cover New York defensively.

The ‘Swiss Army Knife' had playoff success from downtown against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024. It forced Nick Nurse to stop leaving him open. The defense needed to account for all five Knicks on the court, opening up Jalen Brunson's scoring. New York won the series 4-2 after their fate reached an inflection point with Brunson's 39-point performance in a Game 3 loss in Philadelphia.

Whether or not Hart will start in 2026 remains to be seen, with Brown saying on Tuesday his lineups will ‘materialize' in training camp. Either way, his motor has been a key factor for New York since the team traded for him in early 2023.

How Josh Hart's finger issues could affect the Knicks' rotation

Hart declared on Tuesday that the splint and injury are likely to bother him on the court, but, as is on-brand, he wouldn't be going down without a major fight.

“I'm still trying to figure it out,” Hart said of dealing with the splint. “Me personally, I hate playing with anything on my hand. I don't feel like I have a good feel for it. It might take a little getting used to, but that's the best scenario for me right now…I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with these guys.”

If Hart does have to undergo the procedure early, the Knicks have the depth and coach for the situation. Brown told reporters on Tuesday that he's typically played a “9.5 to 10” man rotation and added that “[he tries] to play as many guys as [he] can.”

Second-year wing Kevin McCullar Jr. drew comparisons to Hart predraft because of his motor, versatility, and knack for rebounding. At least archetypically, he presents as a natural understudy for Hart's role on the court. The Knicks have also been loading their training camp roster up with experienced veterans like Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet.

A silver lining to the unpleasant injury update could be the clarity it gave Hart regarding potential solutions.

“Now I actually kind of know what’s wrong,” Hart explained, “instead of last year just kind of thinking it was one thing and then taking a break and then getting back into basketball and realizing it was worse than I thought, so. With that being said, yeah, I’ll be good.”