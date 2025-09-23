New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson expressed disappointment over the team’s decision to part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau, calling the move “sad” during a recent interview with The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

“It’s sad to see a man I know for a long time part ways with this organization,” Brunson said. “He’s meant a lot to me. I’ve expressed that to him publicly and personally. He’s meant a lot to my career.”

The Knicks fired Thibodeau in May following their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers in six games. The decision came after Thibodeau led the franchise to one of its most successful stretches in recent memory, including its first Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Thibodeau posted a 201–163 (.552) record in five seasons with New York. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2021 after guiding the Knicks to a 41–31 record and their first playoff berth in eight years. Under his leadership, the team made the postseason four times, winning multiple series for the first time in over two decades.

Brunson, who joined the Knicks in 2022, emerged as the team’s centerpiece under Thibodeau, earning his first All-Star selection and leading New York through two deep playoff runs.

Jalen Brunson reflects on Tom Thibodeau’s exit as Knicks turn to Mike Brown

To replace Thibodeau, the Knicks hired former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown. Brown brings 10 years of head coaching experience, having previously led the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently the Kings. He earned NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2023 after guiding Sacramento to a 48–34 record and ending the league’s longest playoff drought.

Brown’s teams are known for their defensive fundamentals and ball movement. He coached the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals and helped develop young rosters in Sacramento and Cleveland. In New York, he will inherit a playoff-tested core centered around Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby.

Brunson’s comments reflect the growing emotional toll of the Knicks’ transition as they prepare to open the 2025–26 season. New York will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden in the season opener.

Despite the changes, the franchise is expected to continue pushing toward contention in the Eastern Conference. The front office remains active this offseason, recently signing 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, along with Jordan Clarkson and international forward Guerschon Yabusele.

Thibodeau, known for his intensity and defensive-minded systems, remains a respected figure around the league and is expected to receive interest for future coaching opportunities.

For Brunson, the shift marks the end of a pivotal era in his development but opens the door for a new chapter under Brown’s leadership.