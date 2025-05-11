The New York Knicks came into Saturday's Game 3 against the Boston Celtics with a chance to go up 3-0 in their second round series. Instead, they walk out of Madison Square Garden with a 115-93 loss to Jayson Tatum and Co.. Jalen Brunson acknowledged the defeat and said that he and his teammates need to learn from the loss in preparation for Monday's Game 4.

He told reporters that Saturday's game film is crucial to the team moving forward. If they can't figure out what adjustments need to be made, the series could go back to Boston tied at two games apiece. Brunson emphasized that his team can't afford a lackluster start at home again.

“Learn from Games 1-3, especially today,” said Brunson about his team's mindset before Game 4. “Just come out with some more urgency and be ready to go on Monday.”

The game was all but decided at the end of the first half. Boston got off to a hot start and scored at least 35 points in the first two quarters. New York went into halftime down by 25 and shaved just three points off that lead in the second half.

Brunson kept up his playoff excellence, leading the Knicks with 27 points. However, both he and fellow All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns shot less than 50% from the field in the game. The Celtics, on the other hand, shot the ball much better. Tatum shot 40% from the floor and made five of his nine three-pointers on his way to 22 points. As a whole, Boston was much more efficient.

In a return to their normal dominance, Boston made half of their shots from deep in Game 3. The Celtics set a playoff record for missed threes in the first two games of the series. If Saturday is any indication, Boston is back to their normal selves, making Monday's Game 4 a must-win game for New York if they want to return to the Eastern Conference Finals.