NEW YORK — The New York Knicks took Game 1 of their first-round matchup with the Detroit Pistons, 123-112, using a 21-0 run to take control in the fourth quarter. While Karl-Anthony Towns was rarely featured as the team’s primary weapon, he was a major part of the Knicks' success, and that is pretty much exactly as everyone hoped it would be.

Towns was a major addition for Knicks’ front office

Towns lived up to expectations this season … and then some. He averaged 24.4 points on 42% shooting on 3-pointers, and he recorded a career-high 12.8 rebounds per game. He was a 2024-25 All-Star and will inevitably be named to an All-NBA team. KAT demonstrated unlimited range along with a polished back-to-the-basket game and keen ability to pass the ball.

But the knock on Towns was never about a lack of offensive skill. It was always about an unwillingness or inability to defend for long stretches. And, more importantly, a proclivity to shrink in big moments like the playoffs.

Towns' slow start to Game 1 turned into a strong performance

It looked like Towns’ postseason struggles might continue early in Game 1. He was tentative to start the game—his first playoff game as a member of the Knicks. He didn’t demand the ball much in the first quarter. He finished the first period with only one assist, one rebound … and zero points. He was virtually invisible.

To be fair, the Knicks live and die by their All-Star point guard, Jalen Brunson—something Towns alluded to in a postgame interview. New York can feature Towns in post-ups intermittently, which they did at times on Saturday night. But games are simply not won by featuring big men as a primary weapon in the modern NBA. So, Towns has to find his spots.

And find his spots he did, beginning in the second quarter. First he drew an illegal defense that resulted in his sinking a free throw. Next, isolated against the smaller Tobias Harris, Towns found a cutting Landry Shamet when Shamet’s man doubled. Then he took his man off the dribble for a bucket. Then a face-up jumper. And so on.

Just like that, Towns introduced himself to the Knicks’ faithful as a postseason performer.

Towns' versatility gives Knicks another gear

Towns ended the night with 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, four steals, and two blocks. It was among his best defensive games as a Knick so far.

He settled the team down when Brunson was struggling, and he made great passes and corralled big rebounds down the stretch. Further emphasizing the total impact, he was a +22 on the night, which was nearly a team high (if not for Cam Payne’s +23).

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about how much Towns did for the team in his own postgame press conference.

“KAT can score in a million different ways,” Thibodeau explained. “He got into the post. He (can) beat you off the dribble. So, just use your skills and let the game tell you what you should do.”

That type of versatility allows Towns to pick and choose when and how he’ll impact a game. Thibodeau has the luxury of not needing to draw plays for his big man. He can allow Towns to pick-and-pop to generate offense. He can also feature Towns in the post. And if that doesn’t materialize, it's fine because he knows he’ll have ample opportunities to impact the game elsewhere.

One final point on Towns and how New York just beat up the less-experienced Pistons: Towns shot had 14 field goal attempts. Those 14 field goal attempts would be tied for Towns’ 29th fewest shot attempts of the season, and it still felt like his fingerprints were all over the game.

So, when Detroit makes adjustments, which is inevitable, Knicks fans can rest assured that Thibodeau can turn to his five-time All-Star. Just remember how few answers the Pistons had for Towns, and then imagine him shooting 20 or more shots. Good luck, Detroit.