The New York Knicks started Saturday struggling to pull away from the Detroit Pistons. The same Pistons team making their much-anticipated return to the NBA playoffs. But an insane 21-0 run quieted the returning postseason contender.

Madison Square Garden exploded when Jalen Brunson fed Josh Hart down low. Hart finished with the layup — which capped the astonishing 21 unanswered points near the 4:50 mark of the fourth. New York rolled to the 123-112 win to open this Eastern Conference showdown.

Detroit entered the fourth leading 91-83. Karl Anthony-Towns hit an 11-foot driving jump shot for the first points of the final period. Ausar Thompson and Dennis Schroeder scored the next five points for the visitors. The latter, however, became the last Piston to score at the 9:16 mark.

Which Knicks led the astonishing 21-0 run vs. Pistons?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watched Cameron Payne start the astonishing run. Payne made a contested one-foot shot for two to cut the Pistons lead at 98-92. Payne hit the subsequent free throw to slice the lead to five.

Brunson followed in hitting a 12-foot floating jump shot. He then slithered through the Detroit defense, maintained his balance, then hit this “one cap” for the Knicks to take the lead at 100-98. Brunson even walked into this game dealing with a late ailment. However, his name never surfaced on the Knicks' injury report ahead of the opening playoff game.

Payne poured it on some more for New York. He delivered a step-back jump shot from 26 feet — extending the lead to 103-98. Brunson tacked on the next four points off Hart assists. Hart then came back with a driving layup.

Then, Brunson and Hart reversed roles with the former the facilitator in completing the 21-0 run. That massive scoring outburst sealed game one at New York City.

The Knicks outscored the Pistons 40-21 in the fourth quarter. New York watched five different players hit double figures in scoring.

Brunson led with 34 points. Anthony-Towns and OG Anunoby both scored 23 apiece. Anthony-Towns shared a confident stance ahead of the playoff game before his scoring outburst. Hart scored 13 among the Knicks starters. Payne dropped 14 points off the bench.