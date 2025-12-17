After lifting the NBA Cup with a 124–113 win over the San Antonio Spurs, OG Anunoby stood at the podium sounding like someone far more focused on what comes next than what just happened. The victory pushed the New York Knicks’ winning streak to six games, but Anunoby framed it as a starting point, not a finish line. That mindset showed up quickly once reporters shifted from basketball to atmosphere and fashion.

Anunoby anchored the Knicks in the final, leading the team offensively while setting the tone defensively. His two way presence defined the night, and his performance capped a run that highlighted his growing comfort within the roster. Before the game, Dirk Nowitzki had even shared that Anunoby reached out to him ahead of the season for advice, including tips related to shooting, a detail that added context to his confident play on the big stage.

Questions after the game, however, drifted in a different direction.

OG Keeps It Simple After the Cup

One reporter reminded Anunoby that he had previously said he planned to wear sweats on the red carpet, only to show up in a full Burberry look. Asked what changed mentally, Anunoby delivered a response that matched his reputation.

“I just felt like wearing clothes today,” he said, without a hint of irony.

OG Anunoby was asked about his red carpet outfit for the NBA Cup championship when he told a reporter he was gonna wear sweats “I just felt like wearing clothes today” 😂 pic.twitter.com/FJDXqY1gOD — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025

That deadpan answer landed immediately. Anunoby later admitted he usually sticks to Skechers, reinforcing that fashion rarely ranks high on his priority list. For him, the night centered on winning, not curating an outfit.

The straightforward tone carried into another exchange when a reporter asked how Las Vegas looked after the Knicks captured the Cup. Anunoby paused, genuinely confused about the relevance.

“Yeah… what do you mean?” he replied, prompting clarification.

When asked if winning in Vegas felt different, OG Anunoby finally tied it back to basketball. “It’s always nice to win wherever we are,” he said. “It’s especially special today for the Cup. It’s a really cool tournament. We played a great team, and I’m happy we came out winning the game.”

For Anunoby, the location, the clothes, and the noise all stayed secondary. The win spoke loud enough on its own.