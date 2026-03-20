The New York Knicks found themselves in an unexpected spotlight as Andre Iguodala called out Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges over their lack of NBPA involvement. The moment raised deeper questions about player responsibility beyond the court.

Speaking on The Roommates Podcast, Iguodala did not hold back. Instead, he highlighted a disconnect between leadership and participation, placing the Knicks directly into that conversation. As a result, the message was clear. Off-court work matters too.

“I want to talk about CJ McCollum,” Iguodala said. “He’s been getting a lot of flack for the second apron and I always ask guys, what would you want CJ to do differently? Because we know what lockouts are like, and we don’t want guys to lose money. We reach out to guys all the time, and what do guys say? I’m busy, I don’t want no extra work.”

That frustration then built as Iguodala turned to younger voices. “When I talk to other guys, like we need you at these meetings. ‘I want to play Call Of Duty, I want to go out.’ Mikal… that’s my young boy. I’m like, ‘Mikal dog, if you’re one of the smart players in the league, him too (Josh Hart), we need y’all.’”

Knicks spotlight a leadership gap the league cannot ignore

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The tone was not personal. Instead, it felt urgent. Andre Iguodala, now Executive Director of the NBPA, framed it as a structural issue. Players benefit from deals and critique outcomes. However, fewer step into the process. As a result, tension builds, and risk follows, with the Knicks now part of that wider conversation.

Meanwhile, Hart and Mikal Bridges remain respected. Smart. Winning players. Proven under pressure. Still, leadership off the floor demands more. Meetings. Long hours. No headlines.

The crowd sees the final product. The contracts. The rules. The money. What they do not see is the work behind it.

So now the question lingers. If the next generation does not step up, who carries the weight when it matters most for this Knicks group?