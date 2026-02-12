There is something new happening at Madison Square Garden after Jeremy Sochan signed with the New York Knicks. But his first NYC post on X made Josh Hart lose his mind.

Oh hell no…. https://t.co/0vz3nedpef — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Sochan demonstrated his humor by posting a video of a man singing ‘Empire State of Mind' by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys in the most off-key fashion. It was a nice, fun moment after the week started badly for him. The San Antonio Spurs released Sochan, buying out the rest of his contract and making him available to sign with any team.

Sochan's role with the Spurs has diminished since the team selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. His rookie season started off slowly, averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3% obver 56 games. Ultimately, not much improved in the 2023-24 season, as Sochan averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor. Sochan averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5% from the floor last season.

But this season saw a major decrease in his minutes. Sochan averaged 4.1 points per game while shooting 47.5% over 28 games. Now, he gets a chance for a fresh start with a new team. New York was one of Sochan's top destinations, and the best-case scenario is that he ends up here. While his playing status has not been confirmed, he is likely to back up OG Anunoby.

Sochan will get his opportunity to show he was worth the top pick the Spurs gave him. Additionally, he will get a chance to showcase his humor to Hart, and the rest of his new teammates.