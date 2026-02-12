The New York Knicks completely dominated the Philadelphia 76ers in their latest game, defeating the 138-89. That's a 49-point win, and it was one of their biggest wins in franchise history. Looking back at the history books, it was the second-largest win in franchise history, with the first one being when they defeated the Brooklyn Nets by 54 points this season.

Funny enough, three of their top five wins in franchise history have come against the 76ers, with the other two being in 1994 and 1972.

In this latest game, it wasn't the starters who led the way; it was Jose Alvarado, who finished the game with 26 points and made eight three-pointers. He also finished with five steals, which is no surprise with his nickname being Grand Theft Alvarado.

After the game, Alvarado was more focused on talking about the three-pointers than the steals.

Article Continues Below

“I always thought I was a great shooter, a good shooter. Obviously, it's getting better, and I'm going to keep getting better,” Alvarado told MSG Network. “I'm just getting in rhythm with the system, the plays, the coaching staff. But they're doing a great job making it super easy. Today went my way.”

The Knicks are going into the All-Star break with some momentum, and the hope is that they can come into the second half of the season with that same energy.

Currently 35-20 and third in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have a chance to climb as high as the No. 2 seed, but they'll have to pass the Boston Celtics, who have also played well this season.

It will be an important second half for the Knicks, but they've been in this position before with the same players. It will be up to Jalen Brunson to lead the way, and others such as Karl-Anthony Towns to help him in the process.