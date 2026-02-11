On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks disappointingly lost to a supposedly-tanking Indiana Pacers team, 137-134, in a contest that never should have been that close to begin with. New York seemed like it would pull a rabbit out of its hat over and over again, as evidenced by Karl-Anthony Towns' game-tying free throws to send the game to an extra period, but they ran out of steam in the end.

What makes this loss all the more frustrating for the Knicks was that they got a good game from Jalen Brunson, who put up 40 points, five rebounds, and eight assists in 42 minutes of play. Of course, Brunson did miss a few key shots in regulation and overtime, so it's not like he's blameless in this defeat, but even then, getting a good night like that from the team's best player should, more often than not, result in a win.

This only proves all the more in DeMarcus Cousins' eye that the Knicks are a piece away from getting over the hump.

“I do think they still have things to figure out. On paper, they have the talent. They've been together long enough. They have the experience together. It's just about remaining consistent. [But] I do think they're a piece away. They need to add another scoring option. I think it's a lot of pressure on [Jalen] Brunson every night to be the go-to-guy,” Cousins said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

Karl-Anthony Towns is supposed to be the Knicks' secondary go-to-guy

As much as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby would want to step up as the second scoring option for the Knicks, that responsibility should fall on Towns' shoulders. However, Towns hasn't looked very comfortable under head coach Mike Brown this season, and he's being called for some very silly fouls as of late, putting a damper on his impact for the Knicks.

Towns has to get back to his 2024-25 level for the Knicks to be able to get over the hump in the East.