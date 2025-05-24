The New York Knicks dropped Game 2 to the Indiana Pacers 114-109. Despite both games being played in New York, the Knicks now trail the Pacers 2-0. And there are changes to the team’s ineffective rotation that coach Tom Thibodeau must embrace if the Knicks are going to have a chance in this series, whether he likes it or not.

When asked about the possibility of making a change to his starting lineup and rotations in his post-game press conference, Thibodeau replied, “We always look at everything.”

To be fair, Thibodeau was justified in his frustration. He’d just suffered a loss that could very possibly doom his team’s season. Still, there is one (or more) change that the Knicks’ coach must consider making if he hopes his team can get back into this series.

Tom Thibodeau must unleash Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson has been incredibly effective in his time on the floor against Indiana, which was also the case in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. In Game 2 he contributed six points, nine rebounds, and three blocks for a team-high plus-six net rating, per Basketball Reference.

Robinson played a postseason high 29 minutes in Game 2, many of which were in place of Karl-Anthony Towns. He had previously not played more than 25 minutes in the playoffs. And while Knicks’ fans should appreciate the caution with which Thibodeau is approaching the injury prone Robinson, the Knicks need more from their most dynamic player.

Robinson has given opposing coaches absolute fits. His defense along with his ability to create second chances points has been among the biggest bright spots for the Knicks in this series. And down 0-2, Thibodeau must ratchet up the Robinson experiment and insert him into the starting lineup.

Further making the case that Robinson should join the first unit is the fact that New York’s starters have posted a minus-10.62 net rating this postseason, which would have qualified as the worst net rating amongst starters in the NBA during the regular season. Comparatively, the Pacers’ starting five has a plus-19.3 net rating.

Replacing Karl-Anthony Towns would be the most objectively obvious move, as Towns was a minus-20 in Game 2. But Towns is obviously a franchise cornerstone, and any of Towns’ downsides will have to be worked around.

But Josh Hart was a sixth-man as recently as last season. Maybe replacing Hart with Robinson in the starting lineup could reinvigorate this group. But one way or another, they need something.

Thibodeau should consider playing Landry Shamet and/or Delon Wright

But it’s not just about getting Robinson more floor time. There’s also a broader depth issue. Thibodeau played only eight guys in Game 2. Conversely, Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle played 11 players. That type of depth enables Indiana to run all game, whereas New York inevitably runs out of gas.

Whether or not Cam Payne’s Game 2 minutes were impactful is debatable, but removing Payne from the rotation isn’t the answer. However, giving some minutes of his minutes to Delon Wright—and separately finding minutes for Landry Shamet— could help.

Wright proved to be impactful in his limited run with the Knicks late in the regular season. He is a long and pesky defender who is capable of giving five or so minutes.

Then there’s Shamet. Shamet is a 38.5 percent career 3-point shooter who could also provide additional depth to Thibodeau. Just like Wright, Shamet could provide five minutes.

But inserting Wright and/or Shamet is about more than the relief they provide. Wright or Shamet might actually provide some much-needed urgency. Who knows what they’d actually do, but every avenue is worth exploring at this point in time.

Stubbornness won’t work. Nor will ignoring the fact that Indiana’s schemes and strategy are more advanced. The only thing that might work is trying something different.

Thibodeau and co. have their proverbial backs against the wall. They desperately need a win in Game 3 if they’re going to have a chance in this series. And choosing to do the same thing that’s failed in two consecutive games is inexcusable considering how small the new collective bargaining agreement has made the window for winning. Hopefully Thibodeau is willing to adapt.