With their latest win over the Washington Wizards, Ben Stiller's favorite team, the New York Knicks, have won six in a row, and they are on fire as the back nine of the regular season approaches.

After nearly beating the Brooklyn Nets by one point, the Knicks came back strong and demolished the Wizards, beating them by 32 points on Sunday, Mar. 22.

Stiller was hyped up after the game. He responded to Knicks Beast's post about the latest win on X, formerly Twitter, of the New York bench celebrating, posting six fire emojis.

As per usual, Stiller was live-posting throughout the game. He was very high on Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the game, who led the team with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knicks are riding high after crushing the Wizards

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On Sunday, Mar. 22, the Knicks beat the Wizards, 145-113. Granted, the Wizards have the second-worst record in the NBA. They are 16-55 with the loss, and the Indiana Pacers are the only team with a worse record (15-56).

The Knicks, meanwhile, are 47-25 and are still vying for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics are 47-24, and New York could still catch them. They are still five games behind the top seed in the conference, the Detroit Pistons (51-19).

Towns was the game's leading scorer against the Wizards. He made nine of his 13 shots in the game, and he made all seven free throws he shot.

Jalen Brunson wasn't far behind, scoring 23 points in the win. He also had four assists and a steal. Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

There are 10 games left in the 2025-26 NBA season. The Knicks will next host the New Orleans Pelicans before a four-game road trip. They will play the Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Texans, and Memphis Grizzlies before returning home to host the Chicago Bulls on Apr. 3.