Sunday is usually a rest day. But not for New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek.

Kolek helped the Knicks beat the Washington Wizards, 145-113, at Madison Square Garden, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including 3-of-4 from long range in just five minutes off the bench.

New York won its sixth straight game and improved to 47-25.

The 24-year-old Kolek was a very busy man on Sunday. Before getting called up by the Knicks, he starred for the Westchester Knicks in the G League earlier in the day, dropping 42 points and 11 assists in their win over the Greensboro Swarm, 141-131, at Westchester County Center.

The second-year guard went 15-of-22 from the field, including 9-of-14 from three-point territory.

FROM WESTCHESTER TO MSG IN THE SAME DAY 👏 Earlier today, Tyler Kolek erupted for 42 PTS and 11 AST for the Westchester Knicks in an NBA G League game… He then headed to MSG and rattled off 11 PTS in Q4 for the New York Knicks 😲 pic.twitter.com/6WeCwZn8GR — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2026

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Kolek, who is in a two-way contract, has quickly become a fan favorite in the Big Apple because of his passionate approach to the game. He always gives his all, no matter if he gets five or 25 minutes.

He has gotten even fewer playing time with the arrival of Jose Alvarado at the trade deadline, but Kolek has remained a consummate professional, showing support to his teammates as one of the squad's biggest cheerleaders on the bench.

He is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per outing. There was a six-game stretch in December when he put up 14.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, proving that he can produce if given adequate playing time.

Karl-Anthony led the Knicks over the Wizards with a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds.

They will return to action on Tuesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.