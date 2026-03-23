Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren expressed his interest in joining Team USA for the 2028 Olympics. While Holmgren reflected on winning his first title and his team’s quest to win back-to-back championships this season, he revealed how much he’d love to represent his country.

Holmgren discussed what the opportunity to join Team USA would mean to him, he said, per The Arena.

“I think one of the biggest honors in any sport is being able to represent your country across your chest on that jersey,” Holmgren said. “It’s something that if you do, you can’t take lightly. It has to be an extremely serious thing. And I’m all for being where your feet are and being in the moment. But, you know, I feel like anybody would be lying if they said it wouldn’t be a blessing to have that opportunity. And especially being in my home country, too.”

Holmgren played for Team USA in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia, where he led the team to a gold medal and was named MVP of the tournament. Now, he'd love to add another gold medal from the 2028 Olympics, while representing his country.

Amid his first All-Star season, Holmgren is averaging a career-best in several statistical categories, including points (17.2), rebounds (9.0), and field-goal percentage (55.4%).

Chet Holmgren on Thunder’s potential dynasty run

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Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren was hesitant to take the bait by declaring his team’s first championship as the start of more to come in the new future. After Holmgren helped the Thunder to its best start (24-1) in NBA history, the defending champions were starting to draw comparisons to the Warriors’ best regular-season record (73-9).

Holmgren doesn’t believe in predicting fate; he said so, per The Arena.

“I feel like that’s a dangerous thing to be trying to think about just because how fragile things are in the NBA. We see it all the time. With how quick things can change, and nothing’s guaranteed. So you really do have to focus on each individual day,” Holmgren said.

“It’s one thing to speak things into existence; it’s another thing to distract yourself. So I think I’m going to avoid distracting myself.”

For an All-Star whose start to his NBA career was hampered by injuries throughout his first three seasons, Holmgren shares a unique perspective.