The New York Knicks came out swinging in Game 5, determined to defend their home court and keep their season alive. With their backs against the wall in the Eastern Conference Finals, New York responded with its best all-around performance of the series—fueled in part by Karl-Anthony Towns' blunt three-word message.

"Do or die." Karl-Anthony Towns kept it simple when it came to motivation for Game 5 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/eVrZIT8Uwu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Do or die.”

That was the mindset Towns shared when asked what motivated him heading into the pivotal game. And he backed it up. The forward delivered 24 points and 13 rebounds, playing through a bruised knee as the Knicks cruised to a 111-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

New York now trails the series 3-2, but the win marked their first at Madison Square Garden this round and helped them avoid elimination. Towns’ contribution was especially vital in the second quarter as Jalen Brunson—who finished with a team-high 32 points—cooled off after a hot start.

Brunson sparked New York early with 14 first-quarter points, helping the team build a lead that grew to 20 midway through the third. The Pacers, who had previously won six straight on the road, had no answers offensively. Their 40.5% shooting from the field was their lowest of the NBA Playoffs, and they were outscored in all but the second quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton, fresh off a 32-point triple-double in Game 4, was held to just eight points and six assists—part of a lockdown defensive effort by New York that shifted the tone of Game 5.

Now, the focus shifts to Game 6 in Indiana, where the Knicks will try to even the series and force a winner-take-all Game 7. With Towns setting the tone and Brunson playing like a star, the belief inside the locker room is clear: this series isn’t over.

Game 6 tips off Saturday night. The NBA Playoffs are heating up, and New York might not be done just yet.