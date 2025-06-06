Following the New York Knicks’ surprising decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this week, questions have emerged about the influence of Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson, in the team’s search for a new leader on the sidelines. On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons highlighted growing speculation around internal dynamics within the Knicks organization and how they may affect the head coaching search.

“Knicks coach drama, boy there’s been some buzzing, boy there has been some tidbits and things being talked about,” Simmons said. “Sources are saying stuff. It just seems that Knicks team was a lot more dysfunctional than I think. I heard hints, I heard rumors, but man a little Game Of Thrones over there.”

Simmons pointed to an incident earlier in the season when Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo was seen shouting toward the Knicks bench during a game against the Timberwolves. According to Simmons, the confrontation appeared to be directed at Rick Brunson, raising questions about his role and authority on the coaching staff.

“So Jalen Brunson’s dad is one of the coaches of the team and worked with Thibs for a long time and Donte DiVincenzo was yelling at him for some reason and seemed like he had felt betrayed by him,” Simmons continued. “And there’s always rumors that he had an outsized voice with Leon and those dudes. If you’re the next coach, do you want your own staff or do you want to inherit this staff that felt like it got a little Game Of Thrones down the stretch there?”

Rick Brunson’s role adds complexity to Knicks' coaching search after Tom Thibodeau’s firing

ESPN’s Zach Lowe also addressed the situation on the podcast, noting the general surprise across the league regarding Thibodeau’s dismissal.

“When you talk to people around the league, there’s a lot of skepticism that there would be a change made because he is Jalen Brunson’s father,” Lowe said.

Simmons added, “I think skepticism is underrating it. I think people think he will be on the bench.”

Rick Brunson’s presence within the Knicks’ coaching staff and his long-standing connection to Thibodeau made the firing even more unexpected. The two coaches shared a relationship that dated back decades, making it seem likely that their partnership would continue, especially after a successful season that ended with the Knicks reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Complicating matters further is Leon Rose’s connection to the Brunson family. Rose, the team’s president, previously served as Rick Brunson’s agent during his playing days and is also Jalen Brunson’s godfather. The overlapping relationships contributed to the assumption that Thibodeau’s job was safe following the Knicks’ deep postseason run.

Having a player’s parent on the coaching staff is a rarity at the NBA level, more often associated with college or high school programs. As the Knicks begin their search for a new head coach, the extent of Rick Brunson’s influence — both in the front office and potentially over the incoming staff — remains a central storyline.