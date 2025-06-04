A coaching search is underway in the Big Apple as the New York Knicks made the surprising decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this week. Thibodeau led the Knicks to the playoffs in four out of the five years that he was with the team, and they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals this season for the first time since 2000. Thibodeau seemed to have the team trending in the right direction, but it wasn't good enough. Now, the Knicks need a new head coach, and Rajon Rondo has been mentioned as a potential candidate.

Rajon Rondo doesn't have any coaching experience, but there is some buzz surrounding him and the Knicks opening. Last offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers hired JJ Redick to be their new head coach, and the team ended up finishing in third place in the Western Conference this year. Boogie Cousins thinks that if Redick can do it, then so can Rondo.

“Absolutely, I think he would be the perfect guy for the job,” Boogie Cousins said during an episode of the Run It Back Show. “If we praise JJ Redick, and this is no knock. I think JJ is a really good coach, but if we praise JJ for his level of IQ and his understanding of the game. I mean Rondo is light years ahead of him. So I think when it comes to any coaching job I think his name should be in the hat. He’s a winner, he knows the game, he’s also a great teacher of the game, he was that when he was a player, so you could only imagine what he would be if he’s a full-time coach.”

Cousins makes a good point with the comparison to JJ Redick. If Redick did enough during his playing career to earn a head coaching job in the NBA, then so did Rajon Rondo.

Rondo coaching the Knicks would be a sight to behold given his history with the Boston Celtics, who are New York's rivals. Rondo played in the NBA for 16 years, and he was with the Celtics from 2006 until 2014. After that, he bounced around the league for another eight years, playing for eight different teams.

It doesn't seem super likely that the Knicks go out and hire with someone with zero coaching experience, but that doesn't mean that Rajon Rondo isn't qualified for the job. Players without coaching experience are getting more opportunities in numerous different sports, and JJ Redick showed in his first season with the Lakers that it can be a successful experiment.