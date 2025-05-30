With their season hanging in the balance, the New York Knicks delivered a must-win performance in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating the Indiana Pacers 111-94 at Madison Square Garden. The victory trimmed the Pacers’ series lead to 3-2 and sends the matchup back to Indiana for a pivotal Game 6. But beyond the box score, it was a postgame moment between Jalen Brunson and J.R. Smith that captured the heart of New York’s championship hopes.

J.R. Smith rubbed his championship rings on Jalen Brunson’s shoulder and said “you got ring fever now” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ukEUtTde1i — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the video shared by @TheStrickland on X (formerly Twitter), Smith is seen rubbing his two NBA championship rings on Brunson’s shoulder claiming the following.

“You got ring fever now”

The gesture wasn’t just playful—it was symbolic. Smith, a former Knicks guard and champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020), offered a moment of motivation to Brunson, who has been nothing short of phenomenal this postseason. His 32-point performance in Game 5 marked yet another milestone in what’s shaping up to be an incredible run by the former Villanova guard.

Moments like that reflect the growing confidence around this team and its leader. Brunson isn’t just producing big numbers—he’s commanding big respect. The recognition from a champion like Smith only underscores how vital Brunson has become to the Knicks' title hopes.

Brunson now leads a Knicks team that continues to rally against adversity. Karl-Anthony Towns fought through injury to post 24 points and 13 rebounds, Josh Hart added a double-double, and New York held Indiana to their lowest scoring output of the NBA Playoffs. The team fed off the energy inside MSG—and perhaps, a little off that “ring fever” too. With Game 6 on the horizon, Brunson’s encounter with Smith adds another layer to the Knicks’ narrative. It’s a reminder that legacies are built in moments like these. One more win, and New York forces Game 7 in the Garden.