Now, Carmelo Anthony has officially been nominated for the Hall of Fame. Despite not winning an NBA title, the former Olympian has had a tremendous career.

He's been regarded as one of the best scorers the game has ever seen. His prime was unstoppable, averaging close to 30 points per game.

The mid-range, post-up, and shot-making ability were a sight to behold. On the 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, the All-NBA forward explained why he's grateful to be a part of history.

“For me, who’s never won an NBA Championship, to be able to play 19 years in the NBA at the highest level,” Anthony said. “16 years strong, the last three years it was still fun at that point and time. Just a different perspective at the last three years of your career. That’s almost a quarter of the NBA seasons of 75.

“So to be able to be a part of the 75th team for one, to also be able to go out there and represent internationally. Four Olympics, three golds, one bronze, one bronze, silver World Championship. I’ve done my part on that level too. Now you go to college, I’ve done my part on that level too.”

Carmelo Anthony has had an NBA Hall of Fame career

Even though he hasn't won an NBA title, his other accolades were quite impressive. He was a ten-time All-Star, as well as a six-time All-NBA team selection.

He won the 2012-13 scoring title, along with helping the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks get out of irrelevancy. Still, many fault him for not winning an NBA title.

However, his international career is a different story. Anthony has the most all-time points in USA Basketball history. He excelled in the Olympics, and other nations had no shot of stopping him.

Plenty of Anthony's friends and fellow competitors have advocated for him to be in the Hall of Fame. While the NBA accolades are what they are, he's been one of the most consistent players in history.

After a 19 year career, he can finally be content knowing that he'll be in the Hall of Fame. In the totality of his career, Anthony has been an elite player, most notably in the Olympics.

Even though the NBA accolades might not match the entirety of his nomination, the amalgamation of his career stands out. Either way, nothing has changed Anthony's line of thinking.

“So I’ve completed it without a championship in the NBA,” Anthony said. “I say that to say it’s a testament to the amount of work and like the body of work that was put into the game of basketball, and this s**t just doesn’t happen every day.”

When the official time comes, it will be a time to remember the legacy he left on the game.