Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks fought to defend homecourt but now find themselves facing a 2-0 series deficit after losing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The Knicks hoped to get one game back in the series after their brutal collapse in the overtime loss in Game 1. They were up nine points with less than a minute to go in the fourth quarter before the Pacers ignited a run to pull the comeback, force overtime and escape with the win.

While Game 2 was different from the previous encounter, the Pacers controlled the momentum for a majority of the contest. New York made enough plays to tie the game at several points, but not enough to take control and get a win at Madison Square Garden.

Their latest defeat saw many fans come out in droves to react to the loss. Those who were at the game visibly expressed frustration and heartbreak. On the other hand, fans who opposed the Knicks had fun seeing them go down in the defeat. Here are some of their reactions.

“NY stand up 😂😂I meant sit TF down,” NBA legend Paul Pierce said.

“We underestimated the Pacers. They're the better team. Down 2-0, I'll be surprised if we come back. On to game 3,” one fan said.

“Thibodeau really overthought it there. No KAT? GG. Series over,” another remarked.

“We were up 2-0 last year against the Pacers and we lost in 7. Knicks in 6 we gotta fight!” a fan exclaimed.

“Thibs is the reason yall down 0-2. why KAT ain’t come in till 3 minutes left in the game?” another commented.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks after Game 2 loss

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks have a 2-0 deficit as they see their backs against the wall.

Losing one game at home is tough enough. It's a completely different level when a team loses both home games to begin the series. While there are instances where squads have bounced back on the road, it doesn't change the fact that the Knicks must win four of the last five games as they are two losses away from elimination.

The Knicks will look to bounce back when they go on the road to face the Pacers in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.