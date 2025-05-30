Few professional sports teams celebrate big wins like the New York Knicks do. Coming off the team's big win over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals Game 5, Knicks fans immediately hit the streets to celebrate the victory in a way only they could.

Knicks fans could not contain their excitement after New York's 111-94 win to keep the series alive. Many who attended the game at Madison Square Garden immediately hit the streets to keep the party going, creating another viral moment. Fans screamed various NSFW chants, most commonly declaring “Knicks in seven” in a video from DraftKings Network.

"It's Knicks tonight. Knicks on Saturday, it's Knicks on Monday. Knicks in f*ck*ng 7." Knicks fans are different after huge Game 5 win 😅 (via @DKNetwork)pic.twitter.com/vwJqkJkZK6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans partied in the street all night, staying out for hours after the game concluded. The celebration poured into Times Square, which is roughly a ten-minute walk from the building.

From their fans' reactions, one might think the Knicks clinched the NBA Finals. However, they are still two games away from that reality. Still on the brink of elimination, New York must beat the Pacers on the road in Game 6 and win another home affair in Game 7 to advance.

Knicks, Pacers face off in crucial Game 6

Article Continues Below

As the Oklahoma City Thunder await their future opponent, the Eastern Conference Finals still has up to two chapters remaining. After failing to close out the Knicks in Game 5, the Pacers get a second chance to take the series on their home floor.

While Indiana has been stellar on the road, its high-flying offense tends to perform better at home. In the three Eastern Conference Finals games the Pacers have won thus far, they topped 110 points in each. Conversely, they failed to reach that mark in both of their losses.

Both teams have been oddly better on the road than at home in the 2025 playoffs. The Knicks and Pacers have both gone 6-2 in their playoff away games. That trend continued for the series' first three games, each featuring the away team winning. However, the home team has convincingly won Games 4 and 5.