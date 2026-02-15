Jalen Brunson continues to be the central figure of the New York Knicks' success, both on and off the court. During the recent All-Star Saturday festivities, Brunson led a Knicks trio featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Allan Houston to a victory in the return of the Shooting Stars competition. Despite the win, the All-Star guard joked he wasn't having any fun because of the presence of the team's “celebrity” passer, his father and assistant coach, Rick Brunson.

The younger Brunson playfully roasted his father during the trophy presentation, noting that while the elder Brunson did his job, being around him is never a good time.

This momentum comes as the Knicks enter the break with a 35-20 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

These types of interactions often highlight the team's chemistry, though some teammates test Brunson's patience more than others.

In a video posted by ClutchPoints via the NBA, the Knicks leader revealed his pick for a specific superlative.

“I'm not going to say his name, but number 3 [Josh Hart] on the Knicks… he's the most annoying person ever,” Brunson joked.

"I'm not going to say his name, but number 3 [Josh Hart] on the Knicks… he's the most annoying person ever." – Jalen Brunson 😂 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/4re547kgzb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2026

The bond between the former Villanova teammates is well-documented, and this latest comment adds another chapter to their ongoing public banter.

While Hart might be a nuisance in the locker room, his presence has been vital to a Knicks squad that has won 8 of its last 10 games.

This surge followed a pivotal players-only meeting called by Brunson after a disappointing loss to the Mavericks.

The star guard has embraced his role as the team's undisputed leader, emphasizing that his motivation comes from proving to himself that he belongs at the highest level.

Brunson stated that he is not afraid to fail as he pushes the Knicks toward championship aspirations.

He challenged his teammates to show they care enough to put in the necessary effort, a demand that has clearly resonated as the team prepares for the final stretch of the regular season.