Jalen Brunson achieved a career scoring milestone during the New York Knicks' matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Brunson is halfway through the eighth season of his NBA career, his fourth with the Knicks. He has brought the franchise back into serious playoff contention, earning recognition as one of the top guards in the league.

Going into New York's matchup against Portland, Brunson scored 9,980 points throughout his career. He needed to score 20 points to reach the milestone of 10,000 career points, a feat that only a couple hundred players can say they achieved throughout their careers.

In 34 minutes of action, Brunson passed in flying colors. He finished with a stat line of 26 points, three assists, two steals, and one rebound. He shot 8-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. To surpass 10,000 points, he made free throws during the third quarter to earn his moment in league history.

Jalen Brunson has just eclipsed 10,000 career points 🗽 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vpz3cqNDIw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2026

How Jalen Brunson, Knicks played against Blazers

Jalen Brunson got to celebrate his career scoring milestone as the Knicks' 127-97 blowout win over the Trail Blazers was the cherry on top.

New York got off to hot start as the team led 37-22 after the first quarter. Even as Portland tried fighting back, New York responded with a 68-48 display in the second half to secure the victory in convincing fashion.

Seven players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Brunson. OG Anunoby delivered a strong performance with 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 10-of-16 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Josh Hart came next with 20 points and six rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns had 14 points and 20 rebounds, while Tyler Kolek had 13 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges and Mohamed Diawara provided 10 points each.

New York improved to a 30-18 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Boston Celtics for second place while trailing the Detroit Pistons by five games.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Knicks will look forward to their next matchup. They host the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.