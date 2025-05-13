Jalen Brunson is not getting excited about the New York Knicks going up 3-1 in their series against the Boston Celtics after winning Game 4 by a score of 121-113 on Monday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Brunson was dominant with his performance. He finished with 39 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Brunson reflected on the win after the game. Even though the Knicks are one win away from advancing to the next round, his message to the team was serious as he knows what's still at stake.

“I was actually telling everyone to get off the court. Nothing to celebrate,” Brunson said.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's clear that Jalen Brunson will not take the Knicks' series lead over the Celtics for granted, knowing that they need one more win.

That victory, whether it's in Games 5, 6 or 7, will be historic for the franchise. They haven't reached the East Finals since 2000, which would be a huge step in progress for a team that hasn't earned significant success with deep playoff runs since the 1990s. It would also put them closer to the opportunity of getting to their first NBA Finals since 1999, making their focus in their current series against the Celtics absolutely crucial.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf, including Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a stat line of 23 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, and a block on 11-of-15 shooting overall. Mikal Bridges came next with 23 points and seven rebounds, OG Anunoby provided 20 points and three rebounds, while Josh Hart provided six points and nine rebounds.

The Knicks will look to close out the series on the road when they face the Celtics in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.