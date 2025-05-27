The New York Knicks' backs are up against the wall. It goes without saying that the Knicks face an uphill climb trailing 2-1 to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the organization gave one lucky fan the opportunity of a lifetime after winning a Jalen Brunson look-alike contest, per Yoav Modai of Sport5.

תודה שהייתם איתנו

The contest winner received tickets to Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Fans staked outside in a frenzy to prove they looked like Brunson and win the tickets.

“New York is having a Jalen Brunson Look-alike contest, so un serious bruh” @HoopMixOnly posted on X.

"New York is having a Jalen Brunson Look-alike contest, so un serious bruh"

One Knicks fan confidently proclaimed that the winner didn't resemble Brunson.

“This man won FREE KNICKS PLAYOFF TICKETS for winning a Jalen Brunson lookalike contest I'm sorry but he looks nothing like JB” @KnicksMemes posted on X.

"This man won FREE KNICKS PLAYOFF TICKETS for winning a Jalen Brunson lookalike contest I'm sorry but he looks nothing like JB"

The Knicks won Game 3 in large part thanks to Brunson. He scored 23 points, shot 6/18 from the field, and was a perfect 10/10 at the foul line. In addition, Brunson hit two crucial free throws with eight seconds left, which put the Knicks up by four, and they won 106-100.

Later, Karl Anthony Towns was pleased with Brunson's mindset following the win. Brunson's desire to do whatever it takes to win has endeared him to legions of Knicks fans, not just those who look like him.

Jalen Brunson's popularity in New York

Since arriving in 2022, Brunson has become a seminal figure in New York. His leadership skills and clutch performances have made him a member of the pantheon of other Knicks icons.

Brunson's relatability has made fans so captivated by his exploits. So, it would make sense for a look-alike contest to be held in his honor.

His unique talents could help lead the Knicks to their first NBA Finals since 1999 and give them a shot at winning their first title since 1973.