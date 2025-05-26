The New York Knicks outlasted the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 106-100, avoiding a 3-0 series hole. After posting another epic, 20-point comeback, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks to a momentum-shifting win that has changed the narrative around this series.

New York's success all happened with an Aaron Nesmith ankle injury and Jalen Brunson in foul trouble for much of the fourth quarter. Still, there is a lot of work remaining for the Knicks. But if they can just replicate a lot of what they did right in Game 3, they might be okay in Game 4.

Knicks must play their game regardless of how the referees



The referees missed a number of presumably obvious calls in Game 3. They failed to call an offensive foul on Andrew Nembhard when coach Tom Thibodeau challenged the blocking foul that was called and led to Brunson's fifth foul of the game—a call which even Reggie Miller disagreed with. They called Towns for a travel on a standard drive to the basket where Towns clearly took two steps (and certainly no more). And those calls, which superstars typically get in their favor, overlook all of the missed whistles for Brunson and Towns, which have become commonplace throughout the 2025 playoffs.

But Game 3 taught the Knicks a valuable lesson: no one is going to rescue them. New York can't waste time and energy arguing calls against them or missed calls. And they can't let themselves get frustrated by them either. In fact, they might as well anticipate them.

In other words, stop emphasizing and embellishing fouls. They aren't the goal. Finish the plays. Rather than falling, follow through. Instead of dramatically flailing, finish strong through the contact. And at the end of the day, this approach results in the best version of this Knicks team.

Tom Thibodeau must continue to be flexible in his approach

This is probably not Coach Thibodeau's favorite demand of the job, but it's a necessary one. The Knicks' head coach chose to make adjustments, including inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup and playing Delon Wright and Landry Shamet instead of Cam Payne. Those changes worked in Game 3. But in the NBA Playoffs, opposing teams can quickly adjust to those types of roster tweaks.

To combat Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle's adjustments, Thibodeau will probably have to get more creative in Game 4. Maybe that means playing Brunson off-ball for longer stretches. Maybe it's re-inserting Precious Achiuwa. Nothing is final, and nothing should be off the table.

But one of the biggest understated victories of Game 3 must be Thibodeau's willingness to stray from the familiar. Thibodeau is a loyal guy who obviously trusts his players and instincts over everything else, which is fair, considering he is an established professional head coach. But at this point of the season, a willingness to make adjustments is monumentally important, too. And whether he enjoyed doing so or not, Thibodeau demonstrated a willingness to make adjustments in the middle of a series. That says a lot about a guy who has been a head coach for three teams across 13 seasons. And it means that this old dog might have some new tricks to show off after all.

Karl-Anthony Towns must remain engaged

And finally, there's Towns' Game 3 performance. Towns put up a great game, scoring 24 points and grabbing 15 rebounds—and his fourth quarter was truly impressive. Towns rewrote his own narrative, scoring 20 in the decisive fourth quarter, equaling the output of the entire Pacers' team. Towns, who had previously been accused of failing to show up in important moments, shut the door on that perception of him, at least for now.

But in looking ahead to Game 4, it's how Towns scored – and played – that was most impressive—and most worth replicating. Towns made determined drives to the basket, dunking on what seemed like the entire Pacers team at one point. He also took decisive and well-timed jump shots and passed the ball with all the zest that fans have come to expect from him.

But more important than any one play was Towns' obvious need to win. He would not let the Knicks lose. Not in Game 3. It's not a gear that Towns shifts into consistently. But it's that approach that the Knicks need from him.

When the Knicks get the version of Towns fans saw in Game 3, along with a flexible Thibodeau and a lack of concern for what the referees call, they unlock the best version of themselves And with the Knicks entering Game 4 trailing 2-1, they need to double down on all of the above. If they do so, they could see themselves return to New York in a 2-2 series.