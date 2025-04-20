Jalen Brunson replicated a New York Knicks legend with his performance in the team's 123-112 victory against the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the East first-round on Saturday night.

In 40 minutes of action, Brunson finished with 34 points, eight assists and two rebounds. He shot 12-of-27 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. His performance proved to be pivotal in helping the Knicks start the series with a huge win.

Not only that, but he also channeled a scoring record that New York last saw from Willis Reed. With his 12th 30-point game, he tied Reed for the second most 30-point playoff games in franchise history, per StatMuse.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Game 1 featured high-level moments from the Knicks and Pistons in the first three quarters. However, the former exploded in the fourth quarter.

Detroit had a 98-90 lead with nine minutes left in the period, but the Knicks ignited a 21-0 run to completely take all the momentum. Jalen Brunson, Cam Payne and Karl-Anthony Towns made huge plays down the stretch to keep their opponents at bay. As a result, the Pistons' first playoff win since 2008 will have to wait for another game.

Turnovers played a huge factor in deciding who would be victorious in this matchup. New York limited their side to just nine while applying intense defense on Detroit, who committed 19 turnovers.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York, including Brunson. Towns had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. He shot 10-of-14 overall, including 1-of-3 from downtown. OG Anunoby followed suit with 23 points and seven rebounds, Payne put up 14 points, while Josh Hart provided 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Knicks will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Pistons in Game 2. The matchup will take place on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.