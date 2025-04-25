Jalen Brunson is already an All-NBA caliber player who has thrived in almost three full seasons with the New York Knicks, but he ascended into a new level of stardom in Thursday's 118-116 Game 3 win versus the Detroit Pistons. Yes, his fourth-quarter brilliance was noteworthy and undoubtedly needed, but this rise more has to do with how the crowd perceived him.

Pistons fans let the splendid point guard know exactly how they felt about him in what was the team's first NBA playoffs home game since 2019. “F**k you Brunson,” echoed throughout Little Caesars Arena. It was the type of reaction that informs a player they have definitively made it in the NBA. Lively crowds do not waste time spewing vitriol at just anyone. They typically reserve it for true difference-makers.

Of course, it was not random, either. Brunson was assessed a flagrant 1 foul after poking Tim Hardaway Jr. in the eye on a 3-point shot attempt during the first quarter.

Nevertheless, the two-time All-Star did not flinch, finishing with 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting while also dishing out nine assists and securing seven rebounds. In the face of harmonious hostility, he posted a masterful performance and helped shift momentum back to the Knicks. Brunson is perfectly aware of how playoff basketball works and therefore did not take the profanity personally.

Actually, the 28-year-old applauded the home fans for their commitment to Detroit. “I give them a lot of credit,” he told reporters postgame, via SNY Knicks Videos. “They made an environment special for their home team. We just found a way to win the game, but that was definitely a lot.”

Jalen Brunson gave credit to the Pistons crowd for their chants in Game 3 "They made an environment special for their home team. We just found a way to win the game, but that was definitely a lot" pic.twitter.com/u5Di8XYKWC — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 25, 2025

Knicks vs. Pistons is heating up

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and the rest of this emerging squad have rejuvenated the city, and in return, fans are emphatically voicing their support. In this case, that meant cussing out Jalen Brunson. Ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

No. 11 continues to prove why he was named Clutch Player of the Year this season. He is averaging almost 13 points per game in the final frame during the 2025 NBA playoffs, lifting New York to two wins and nearly propelling it to another in Game 2. Brunson will need help if the Knicks are going to accomplish something special this year, though.

Fortunately, he received some in this Game 3 road win. Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 31 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Mikal Bridges also bounced back with 20 points, three steals and two blocks. If those two talents can consistently produce in the postseason, then the Knicks will resemble the team that management initially envisioned.

Brunson will remain the centerpiece, though. He will look to set the tone in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, and the Pistons crowd will surely try to do the same. But be warned, it may backfire.

“To Jalen, those are cheers; he lives for that stuff,” New York head coach Tom Thibodeau said, per SNY's Ian Begley. The action tips off at 1 p.m. ET.