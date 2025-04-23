The NBA is beginning to hand out its awards for the 2024-25 NBA season. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is seemingly taking home some hardware after being named the league's Clutch Player of the Year.

Brunson is being given the Jerry West Trophy for his efforts in the regular season leading up to the NBA Playoffs. He ended the season with 156 clutch points, which was the second-most in the league. He also has the most clutch field goals made during the 2024-25 campaign with 52.

Brunson reportedly received 70 out of 100 first-place votes for the Clutch Player of the Year Award, per Brett Siegel. The Knicks star edged out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (26 votes) for the Jerry West Trophy. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards received two votes while Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry received one.

Brunson received 70/100 first-place votes for Clutch Player of the Year, followed by Nikola Jokic (26) and Anthony Edwards (2). pic.twitter.com/q2fVybs4pf

This marks the first time in Brunson's career that he takes home a season award. The 28-year-old point guard has been a monster for the Knicks this season, helping lead the team to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two-time All-Star averaged 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season.

With the award in his grasp, Jalen Brunson aims to lead his team to a title run this postseason. New York's series against the Detroit Pistons is tied at 1-1, with Game 3 tipping off on Thursday night. Brunson was the only player on his team to score more than 20 points in Game 2, as he finished that contest with 37 points, three rebounds, and seven assists. The Knicks ultimately lost that game 100-94 to Detroit.

On top of being named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year this season and earning two All-Star appearances, Jalen Brunson was also named to the All-NBA Second Team for his efforts last year.