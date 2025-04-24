New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson drew boos and harsh criticism Thursday. He delivered an aggressive eye poke in front of Detroit Pistons fans during their NBA Playoffs game.

Brunson tried defending a shot attempt by Tim Hardaway Jr. However, Brunson's left hand gets too close to Hardaway's face. The Pistons shooter then falls to the floor, grabbing his face.

Jalen Brunson was hit with a flagrant 1 for poking Tim Hardaway Jr. in the eye during his 3-pointer

Brunson got slapped with a flagrant one foul call. But Piston fans weren't having it. The criticism exploded inside Little Caesars Arena. That included a vulgar chant directed at the Knicks star that went viral.

Pistons fans yelling "F*ck you Brunson" chants in the 1st quarter of Pistons-Knicks Game 3

That foul occurred during the first quarter. Brunson's Knicks led 33-27 at the end of one.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks engaging in physical Pistons series

The Detroit-New York Eastern Conference playoff pairing evoked some fond memories for both fan bases. Both iconic franchises delivered their share of epic postseason battles. Contests featuring legendary players on both sides during the 1980s and 1990s.

However, both teams haven't squared off in the postseason since the 1992 first round. A Knicks team led by Patrick Ewing, John Starks and company prevailed 3-2 — during a period when the opening round got settled in five games.

This one has witnessed its share of back-and-forth moments. But Brunson's team delivered an astonishing feat to open the series. Brunson hit a Willis Reed feat in the Game 1 win. He tied a record held by the legend. But more astonishing was New York's 21-0 run that sealed the 123-112 win at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit retaliated in Game 2. The visitors went on their own late run — scoring the final six points to knock off the Knicks 100-94.

Now with the series shifting to the Motor City, it's clearly gotten grittier. Brunson delivered the questionable foul. He remained in and scored five points through the first 10 minutes of play. Karl Anthony-Towns led all N.Y scorers with 13 points through 13 minutes.