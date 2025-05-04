The New York Knicks will square off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday. While the Knicks were favored coming into their opening round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, the Celtics will be heavily favored in this series. But that might be a good thing, according to Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

During a recent episode of Jalen Brunson’s podcast, ‘The Roommates Show,’ he detailed why it might actually be easier for the Knicks as the underdogs coming into Game 1 against the Celtics.

“Now you have to lock in. It’s like, no one believes in us, let’s go do it,” Brunson said. “And for me, I feel like that’s easier than being, ‘oh, we’re so good, everyone thinks that we’re good.’ I like when people doubt us. It makes the process of preparing easier. . .”

During the regular season, the Celtics won all four games against the Knicks. The Celtics eliminated the Orlando Magic in five games in their opening round of the NBA Playoffs while the Knicks eliminated the Pistons in six.

If the Knicks hope to reverse the odds and give the Celtics a fight in this series, they’re going to need continued star play from Brunson for one.

Through six playoff games so far, Brunson has been averaging 31.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists with splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He knocked down what was ultimately the game-winning three to eliminate the Pistons in Game 6.

Brunson in particular has played well against the Celtics this season despite the Knicks 0-4 record. He averaged 26.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 52.8 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line, as per StatMuse.