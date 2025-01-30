The New York Knicks built leads throughout the night but never fully pulled away from the Denver Nuggets. However, Jalen Brunson capitalized on every open look and delivered key hustle plays, helping the Knicks grind out a 122-112 victory Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson wrapped up the night with 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, adding 15 assists, four rebounds, and two steals while posting a +16 rating in 36 minutes. He is now tied with Richie Guerin for the most games with 30+ points and 10+ assists in Knicks history, both with 11.

The New York Knicks outlasting the Denver Nuggets

The Knicks superstar guard recorded his sixth 30-point game this month. After a slow start, Brunson erupted for 18 points in the third quarter, leading his team to the victory.

OG Anunoby showcased a strong shooting touch, knocking down five of seven three-point attempts to finish with 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson dominated the third quarter, scoring 18 points and leaving Denver’s defenders scrambling.

Anunoby kept his strong end-of-January form going, adding 14 points in the first half on 6-for-7 shooting. For Anunoby, who dropped a career-high 40 points in Denver last November, there seems to be a special connection when facing the Nuggets.

The red-hot Knicks (32-16) extended their winning streak with back-to-back statement victories, including a dominant win over the Grizzlies on Monday. They now sit one game behind the Celtics for second place in the East, following Boston's blowout of the Bulls on Wednesday.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, typically a triple-double threat, battled early foul trouble and the Knicks' defensive pressure, finishing with just 17 points, six assists, and six rebounds on 6-for-15 shooting—well below his usual MVP-level performance.

The Nuggets struggles continue

Jokic's rhythm was off from the start, picking up two fouls within the first two minutes. With him sidelined for most of the first half, the Knicks built a 12-point lead and held a six-point advantage at halftime.

Jamal Murray delivered a strong performance with 33 points, six assists, and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to push Denver past New York.

The Knicks are on a roll, securing their fifth straight win.

New York had put up 140 points in consecutive games for the first time since the 1965-66 season. Although they weren’t as dominant on Wednesday, their 122 points and nearly 52% shooting will lead to a lot of wins.

Heading into Wednesday, the Knicks had won four of their last five matchups against the Nuggets, a surprising feat given Denver's status as a title contender during that stretch.

After a slow season start, the Nuggets went on a strong run, winning eight of nine games earlier this month. However, they've now hit a rough patch, dropping three straight for the first time this season.

Denver has allowed 133, 129, and now 122 points to open their road trip, making it tough to win with that defensive performance.