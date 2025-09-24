The New York Knicks are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NBA season, in which they will look to build off last year's trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they bowed out in six games to the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks have had a relatively quiet offseason but did make some savvy additions on the margins, including bringing in former Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jordan Clarkson in free agency.

Clarkson had spent the last several years of his career with the Utah Jazz, and recently, he was asked whether he aligns himself more with the culture of Utah or New York.

“I'm an everywhere kind of guy. I'm worldwide,” said Clarkson, per James L. Edwards of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to Clarkson, the Knicks also recently brought in additional guard depth in the form of Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022-23 but has struggled with injuries since then. However, if he is able to stay on the court with some consistency, he could end up becoming a major steal for New York heading into this year.

How far can the Knicks go?

Article Continues Below

Arguably the biggest storyline of the offseason for the New York Knicks was the fact that they fired Tom Thibodeau despite just coming off their most successful year in a quarter century. However, critics pointed to Thibodeau's bizarre lineup configurations and stubborness when it came to make in-series adjustments as rationale for why the team needed to make a change.

Now, it will be Mike Brown manning the sidelines for the Knicks, and the team hopes to continue to build off of last year's trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

While they are still relatively early on in this new era, led by Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' clock is already ticking, as Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are all 29 years of age or older, and OG Anunoby isn't far behind them.

The Knicks will open up their 2025-26 NBA season with a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 22.