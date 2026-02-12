New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado put on a statement performance in just his third game with the team, scoring a season-high 26 points while knocking down a career-best eight three-pointers in 19 minutes during Wednesday night's 138-89 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native, acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans at the trade deadline in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele and two second-round picks, has become a difference-maker off the bench.

Alvarado's impact was immediate and multifaceted. He made all eight of his three-point attempts, the only field goals he attempted during the game, and added two of three free throws, three rebounds, four assists, and five steals. New York outscored Philadelphia by 35 points during his 19 minutes on the floor, achieving a staggering plus-minus of +35. His performance made him the first bench player in NBA history to record at least 25 points, eight threes, and five steals in a single game.

Alvarado, who spent his first five NBA seasons with New Orleans and played high school basketball at Christ the King in Queens, N.Y., is now averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 3.3 three-pointers per game in 20.7 minutes through three contests with the Knicks.

“I always thought I was a great shooter, a good shooter. Obviously, it's getting better, and I'm going to keep getting better,” Alvarado told MSG Network in his walk-off interview. “I'm just getting in rhythm with the system, the plays, the coaching staff. But they're doing a great job making it super easy. Today went my way.”

Jose Alvarado on fitting in with the Knicks roster in their blowout win over the 76ers in Philly.@LT__Murray | @WaltFrazier | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/JUNHMqDXvi — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) February 12, 2026

The guard's historic night included a series of highlight plays that embodied New York's fast-paced, unselfish style. In one sequence, Alvarado cut off Karl-Anthony Towns' shoulder to the rim, received a back-cut pass, drew defenders, and kicked out to teammates before relocating and sinking a three-pointer. Moments later, he hustled back after a turnover, stripped Philadelphia center Adem Bona, and connected on another three from the corner.

Defense was another area where Alvarado shone. He earned Defensive Player of the Game honors from head coach Mike Brown, using his quick hands and anticipation to record five steals. He also confronted 76ers forward Trendon Watford after a hard foul on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, which led to a benches-clearing scuffle and offsetting technical fouls. Alvarado later described the incident as disrespectful to Robinson and said it motivated his historic performance.

The team's success was shared, with valuable contributions from other players. Towns added 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists on 8-of-13 shooting, while Mikal Bridges scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Mohamed Diawara chipped in 14 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Josh Hart flirted with a triple-double, finishing with six points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. New York's bench collectively scored 72 points. On the other side, the Sixers lagged without All-Star Joel Embiid (right knee management) and starting wing Paul George (25-game suspension), with Tyrese Maxey leading Philadelphia with 32 points.

The win helped the Knicks rebound heading into the 2026 NBA All-Star break after dropping two of their last three games. They have now won 11 of 13 and will resume play when they host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, February 19, at 7:30 p.m. EST.