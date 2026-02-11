On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the floor for the final time before the All-Star break for a home game against the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to right knee injury management. Here's everything we know about Embiid's injury situation and his playing status vs the Knicks on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid's playing status vs the Knicks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Joel Embiid will be able to suit up on Wednesday evening against the Knicks. Embiid has been in and out of the lineup all year as the team tries to manage his chronic knee issues, but his stats and overall production have started to pick up over the last month or so when he has been able to play.

Joining Embiid on the injury report is guard Quentin Grimes, who is also questionable due to an illness, as well as Dominick Barlow, who is questionable for the same reason. Paul George will remain out of the lineup as he serves his 25-game suspension.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have not yet submitted their injury report, as they are on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Indiana Pacers at home on Tuesday night.

The 76ers have enjoyed considerable success against the Knicks so far this season, having won two games in Madison Square Garden, with rookie VJ Edgecombe seeming to save some of his best basketball for New York.

The 76ers will certainly be hoping that Embiid is able to go on Wednesday night, especially considering that the team will have a week off following this game due to the All-Star break.

In any case, the 76ers and Knicks are slated to tip off at 7:30 pm ET.