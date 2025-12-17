Some fans caught an interesting moment between Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson following the New York Knicks' NBA Cup Finals win, but the former Minutes Champion blames AI for it.

While the Knicks were hoisting the NBA Cup trophy, Hart was seen sticking his thumb into Brunson's backside. His arm began on Brunson's shoulder before going lower, and Brunson immediately reacted, turning and looking at Hart.

Nah Josh Hart is OUT OF POCKET for this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JmblGQGNmC — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the moment at 1:11 am EST on Dec. 17, 2025, Hart took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the viral moment. “D**n in 4K,” he wrote with several crying laughing emojis. He followed that up with a second post, saying, “IT WAS AI,” almost an hour later.

What was Josh Hart doing to Jalen Brunson after the Knicks' NBA Cup Finals win?

It's unclear what Hart was going after the NBA Cup Finals win. He and Brunson were celebrating with their teammates, but it appears Hart went too far.

Hart and Brunson have a fun dynamic as teammates. He recently disrupted a press conference with Brunson, smiling at him creepily from a distance.

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals, winning the in-season tournament for the first time. Brunson had the second-most points on the team, scoring 25 points on 27 shots. He also had eight assists.

Hart didn't score nearly as much, only logging 11 points, but he was efficient. He made five of his seven shots, and he also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Brunson is one of the highest scorers in the NBA. He is averaging 28.8 points per game through 25 games, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 26 points per game. The year before, he averaged 28.7 points per game, a career-high.

Hart has had a career revitalization since joining the Knicks during the 2022-23 NBA season. He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2024-25, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.