After receiving the Minutes Champion award, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart made a joke about his “cardio.”

He posted the trophy on his Instagram Stories. Judging by what he wrote, it does not appear Hart was familiar with the award like many who saw it.

“Minutes Champion?” he questioned with three crying laughing emojis. “Guess I got my cardio in this year.”

Josh Hart receives his “minutes champion” award from the NBA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pkkrBsxbpp — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Luckily, Hart appears to be taking it well. If the Knicks win the NBA Finals, he could end up with another trophy to add to his shelf.

The Knicks are coming off a Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics, giving them a 3-1 lead in the series. The series is heading back to Boston, and the Knicks will advance to the next round with a win.

Why was the Knicks' Josh Hart awarded Minutes Champion?

During the 2024-25 regular season, Hart averaged 37.6 minutes per game. While that was the second-most in the league behind the Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 37.7 minutes per game, Hart played in 25 more games than Maxey.

So, he likely ended up playing the most minutes in the league if he was awarded Minutes Champion. Hart's 37.6 minutes per game was the highest figure of his career.

He only played 30 minutes in Game 4. Hart scored six points and shot 2/7 from the floor. He did log nine rebounds and five assists, though.

The 2024-25 regular season was Hart's best of his career. He averaged 13.6 points per game, a career-high for him. He previously averaged 19.9 points per game during the later part of 2021-22 points per game with the Portland Trail Blazers. Hart played 13 games with the Trail Blazers, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Prior to being traded, Hart was averaging 13.4 points per game with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was then traded to the Knicks during the 2022-23 season.

Hart was previously selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He previously played college basketball at Villanova. The Los Angeles Lakers then traded for Hart, and he spent the first two years of his career in Los Angeles.