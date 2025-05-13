May 13, 2025 at 8:07 AM ET

Like all of New York, Knicks fan Ben Stiller was hyped after the team took a 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reaction to Game 4. “What a hard[,] gritty win to take control of the series,” Stiller wrote.

Of course, Stiller is known for being a fan of the New York basketball team. He is commonly at the games or posting about them while at other events.

Earlier in the night, Stiller posted a video of his view at Madison Square Garden. He was sitting in the front row as the Knicks tried to take Game 4 home.

He was not the only celebrity in attendance. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were both sitting courtside as well. He dapped up Karl-Anthony Towns following the win. Former New York Giants player Victor Cruz was also there, as well as Bad Bunny, Edie Flaco, and Heidi Gardner.

Why Ben Stiller was hyped up after the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Celtics

Stiller knows that the Knicks need one more win to advance in the playoffs over the Celtics. The Knicks have taken a commanding 3-1 lead over the Celtics after losing Game 3.

It has been an interesting series. The Knicks started hot by stealing the first two games, winning by single possessions in both. Mikal Bridges sealed both wins with a steal, becoming a hero in New York.

However, the Knicks were blown out in Game 3 as the series went to the Big Apple. They were able to recover in Game 4, beating the Celtics by eight points at the Garden.

In Game 4, Jayson Tatum tried his best to will the Celtics to victory before his injury. He scored 42 points, leading the team by nearly 20 and logging eight rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes.

Tatum suffered a non-contact leg injury late in the game with under three minutes to go. He was writhing in pain on the floor and was helped off the court. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown also had big games, scoring 23 and 20 points, respectively.

To no one's surprise, Bridges had four steals in Game 4. He also scored 23 points in the win. Jalen Brunson was the team's leading scorer, logging 39 points and 12 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns had another solid game, scoring 12 points and gathering 11 rebounds. Josh Hart was second on the team in rebounds with nine.

The Knicks now head back to Boston for Game 5 against the Celtics on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. If they win, they advance to the next round of the playoffs.