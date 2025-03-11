The New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 133-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. While the victory helped the Knicks improve to 41-23 on the season, the team’s recent defensive efforts became a topic of discussion postgame.

Josh Hart contributed 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the win before fielding questions about the Knicks' defensive improvements over their last three games. When asked how the team has managed to hold opponents to shooting in the low 40s during that stretch, Hart delivered a lighthearted response.

“JB [Jalen Brunson] is not out there,” Hart said with a laugh.

Knicks tighten defense despite Jalen Brunson’s absence

Despite missing their All-Star point guard due to a right ankle sprain, the Knicks' defense has remained strong in recent games. Over the last three contests, New York has allowed an average of 107.3 points per game while holding opponents to just 42.2% shooting from the field. The team's defensive rating during that stretch stands at 106.6, a significant improvement compared to their season-long numbers.

Through 64 games, the Knicks rank 13th in the NBA in opponents' points per game at 112.7. However, they are 24th in opponents' field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 47.3% from the floor. Their overall defensive rating of 113.8 places them 14th in the league.

OG Anunoby has played a major role in the Knicks’ defensive resurgence. His ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes has helped New York maintain its defensive intensity despite Brunson's absence. Anunoby's contributions were on full display against Sacramento, as he nearly recorded a triple-double with 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and five steals. According to StatsMuse, he became the first Knicks player since Nate Robinson in 2009 to achieve at least 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and five steals in a single game.

The Knicks will look to build on their defensive success as they continue their five-game road trip. They are set to face the Portland Trail Blazers (28-38) on Wednesday before concluding the trip against the Golden State Warriors (37-28) on Saturday night. With Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least one to two weeks, New York will need continued strong performances from Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and the rest of the roster to remain competitive.