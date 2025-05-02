After a historic game six performance from Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks center Karl Anthony Towns had a simple response to the Detroit Pistons.

“On notice, his tweet read.”

Towns was a major factor in the next series win. Ever since he got to New York, he has transcended into one of the league's best big men. Although he was great with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was apparent that he was being held back.

Once Towns was traded to the Knicks, everything changed. Towns was more dominant offensively and defensively. He was a menace on the glass and did everything he could to elevate his team offensively.

Not to mention, he was the ideal pick-and-roll partner for Brunson. The two-man game was essential for the Knicks success this season. So much so, that it transcended into the playoffs, where they took care of the Pistons in six games.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks have their hands full vs Celtics

The Knicks have a major challenge with the Boston Celtics coming up. The latter won the 2024 NBA championship with ease. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games and showed that they are the league's most complete team.

However, the Knicks might be competing with them in terms of being a complete team. They have guys like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby as well as Brunson and Towns.

That five man rotation has been huge throughout the regular season and into the playoffs. The versatility, shooting and offensive productivity, make it difficult for teams to pick who they want to focus their defensive attack on.

Going back to the original tweet, though, it's a clear indication that New York isn't here to mess around. They want to put the basketball world on notice.

Although Towns has been elite, Brunson has been the quintessential guard for them. After all, he dropped a 40-piece on the Pistons to send them home.

At the end of the day, this was a gritty series. Both teams were squabbling at every turn. It showed what the NBA playoffs are truly about.

Competitive basketball at the highest level.

Now, the Knicks will shift their attention to their Atlantic Division rival in the Celtics. New York will need to turn up the intensity to secure any wins over Boston.

This could arguably be the most entertaining series in the entire playoffs.

If the Knicks escape with a series win, another Towns tweet saying “on notice” could put the NBA world on true notice.