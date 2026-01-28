On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks picked up a comfortable home win over the Sacramento Kings, pulling away late for a 103-87 victory. One player who was notably not on the floor for the Knicks in this one was big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who was pulled from the rotation for nearly the last seven minutes of the game.

After the contest, Towns got 100% real on how he took head coach Mike Browns' decision to keep him on the bench.

“He saw what he saw,” Towns said, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “We got a win, that’s the most important thing.”

This wasn't the first time that Towns had been pulled from the rotation toward the end of a game in recent weeks.

“At the end of the game, we had a group out on the floor that was playing well,” said Brown. “It was a tight ballgame, so I just rode that group to the end of the game, which I’ve done before. We have Deuce out there, who’s not a starter, (Mitchell Robinson) out there, who’s not a starter. We needed to get the win.”

Overall, the Knicks certainly did need to get the win, as Brown stated, considering how poorly they've been playing in recent weeks.

Although New York has been able to pick up a couple of victories over lottery teams over the last week, the team is still playing far from its best basketball, and Towns' lack of production, at least relative to expectations, has been cited as a big reason why.

With this being the case, many are wondering if the Knicks might consider trading the big man ahead of the February 5 deadline, especially now that the Milwaukee Bucks are fielding calls for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

In any case, the Knicks will next hit the floor on Wednesday vs the Toronto Raptors.