The Sacramento Kings have struggled to find consistency in 2025-2026, resulting in yet another lengthy losing streak heading into their Tuesday night game against the New York Knicks. The Kings could be without guards Zach LaVine and Malik Monk as they look to snap a five-game skid, with both guards listed as questionable for the game. Here is everything we know about Zach LaVine and Malik Monk's injuries and their playing statuses against the Knicks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Zach LaVine, Malik Monk playing status vs. Knicks

The Kings could be without two of their top four guards on Tuesday night with Zach LaVine and Malik Monk both populating the injury report. LaVine is in danger of missing his second consecutive game due to back soreness, while Monk is a new addition with an ankle injury. Monk suffered the injury on Sunday, which required a trip to the locker room just before halftime, but he returned in the second half.

LaVine has already missed 13 games this season, but his absence on Sunday marked his first missed game since Jan. 2. He was also listed as questionable for Sacramento's recent outing against the Detroit Pistons before being downgraded to out.

Monk has missed eight games in his fourth season with the Kings, including a three-game hiatus at the beginning of January. The dynamic sixth man is currently on one of his best stretches of the season and is coming off a 19-point performance against the Pistons in just 22 minutes.

Either player sitting out on Tuesday would open up more minutes for rookie Nique Clifford — who started on Sunday in LaVine's absence — Keon Ellis and Devin Carter. Russell Westbrook, who has led the team in scoring in three of its last six games, would also be in line for increased offensive responsibility.

Between the two, LaVine appears to be less likely to play than Monk. The Kings have little to no reason to rush him back, and another absence would open up more court time for their young guards in a lost season.

Monk will likely do everything he can to remain on the court to keep his momentum going and should be considered on the positive end of questionable. Unless he suffered a setback, his ability to return from the ankle injury on Sunday bodes well for his status on Tuesday.

Kings injury report

Zach LaVine — Questionable, lower back soreness

Article Continues Below

Malik Monk — Questionable, right ankle soreness

Keegan Murray — OUT, left ankle sprain

Daeqwon Plowden — OUT, G League

Isaiah Stevens — OUT, G League

Knicks injury report

Trey Jemison III — OUT, G League

Dillon Jones — OUT, G League

Kevin McCullar Jr. — OUT, G League