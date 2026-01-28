On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks picked up a home win over the Sacramento Kings, slowly but surely building momentum after a recent rough patch. Still, one of the big stories of this game was a viral moment in which Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns attempted to post up the much smaller Kings guard, Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was more than able to hold his ground, forcing a turnover from Towns, and now, former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins is weighing in with his thoughts on FanDuel's Run It Back Show.

“I don't think it's okay…as a big this is unacceptable,” said Cousins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins was the subject of a viral meme, featuring Towns trying hard to get to the basket against him, with Cousins looking very unimpressed with his attempts.

Many fans on social media pointed to Tuesday's viral clip as a recreation of that moment, and it certainly didn't do much to help Towns' reputation as being one of the softer big men in the NBA today.

Towns' play has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks, as his production has dipped significantly under first-year Knicks head coach Mike Brown, and the team has suffered as a result. While the Knicks have been able to pick up a couple of wins against bottom-feeder teams over the last couple of weeks, there is still a considerable amount of doubt hanging over the franchise as the trade deadline approaches.

Some have floated the possibility of New York trading Towns as a solution, although it remains to be seen what kind of deal that would turn out to be, especially with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo now sidelined with yet another injury.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the court on Wednesday evening against the Toronto Raptors on the road.