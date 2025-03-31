When star players improve their skillset, they can take their teams to the next level. Karl-Anthony Towns has been doing this for the New York Knicks this season.

While he's been showcasing his usual traits of being a dominant big man on offense, he's stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. With the Knicks relying on him to perform as a two-way big man, Towns has embraced the challenge.

The Knicks star gave his thoughts on being able to defend at a high level against opponents after Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. His response shows that he's focused on helping the team succeed in the best way possible.

“The times we can use our God-given traits and our height…that's when it can get really good for us,” Towns said.

How Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks played against Blazers

Karl-Anthony Towns' activity on both sides of the ball was present in the Knicks' 110-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Both teams traded blows throughout the game, as the Blazers led 58-50 at halftime. However, the Knicks responded by limiting their opponents to 35 points in the second half to take all the momentum and not look back.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Knicks. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges scored 28 points each, combining for 23-of-38 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Josh Hart followed suit with 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Landry Shamet put up 11 points, while Towns provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

New York improved to a 47-27 record on the season, maintaining their place at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are eight games behind the Boston Celtics and 12.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, already having secured their playoff spot.

Following Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers, the Knicks will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Philadelphia 76ers on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.