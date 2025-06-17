Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in more than 25 years, the New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau and could be shaking up their roster this offseason.

It would make sense for the Knicks' rotation to remain intact, considering the team shelled out considerable resources to trade for Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, and that Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are under contract for a few more years at least. But Knicks beat reporter James L. Edwards III said it is not a guarantee that everyone will be back next season.

“I think there’s a 40 percent chance one of the ‘usual starters' isn’t on the roster opening night,” wrote Edwards, who expects both Brunson and Hart to return, leaving Towns, Anunoby, and Bridges at risk of being moved.

Edwards explained that Bridges' contract situation may play a factor in whether he is traded; Bridges is set to make $24.9 million next season in his final year of his deal. Bridges could theoretically hold off on signing an extension until next offseason, when he will be an unrestricted free agent. It is also not a guarantee that the Knicks will want to pay Bridges what he may feel he can get on the open market.

As for Towns and Anunoby, Edwards said they're in the same proverbial boat, in that competing teams might want to trade depth pieces to New York to acquire the valuable, highly paid players.

“Anunoby and Towns are very good players, but both guys have lengthy deals — and have dealt with injuries throughout their careers. If you told me New York might try to get off of one of those, I wouldn’t be totally surprised,” Edwards wrote.

It is unknown if the Knicks will overhaul their roster in either a minor and major way, and it is also anyone's guess when and who New York hires as head coach. After firing Thibodeau, the Knicks reportedly struck out on getting an interview with the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd, Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka, Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch, and Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan.

As the next part of their coaching search, the Knicks are expected to meet with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, who were fired by the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively, during the season.