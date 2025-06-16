The Memphis Grizzlies shocked the NBA by trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. The action of the 2025 NBA offseason was projected to happen “faster than normal” by ESPN's Brian Windhorst. When the trade was reported on Sunday, the fun seemingly began. Could this surprise Grizzlies pivot make way for the New York Knicks to pursue a long-coveted target of theirs in Jaren Jackson Jr.?

Since hiring Leon Rose in 2020, the Knicks' front office has utilized its relationships often for the team's benefit. One example was hiring Jackson Jr.'s father, Jaren Jackson Sr., as an assistant coach for the Westchester G-League affiliate in 2021. From that January to May 2023, the elder Jackson served on Derrick Alston and Rose-favorite DeSagna Diop's staff.

Jackson Jr. is a former Creative Artists Agency client of Rose. The University of the Incarnate Word added Jackson Sr. to their men's basketball staff in 2023, ending his Knicks tenure

Jackson Jr. remains with CAA under agent Austin Brown. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has one year remaining of his four-year, $104.7 million contract.

The Knicks' front office has become infamous for its confident approaches to recruiting. It's unlikely that the franchise expected Jackson Jr. to demand a trade because of their sideline addition in Westchester. But sources familiar with the situation tell ClutchPoints that at least one key member of the Knicks' front office has long been interested in Jackson Jr. as a trade target.

The Knicks' acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason didn't nullify this interest, either. League sources say that a Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns frontcourt would be a ‘dream' pairing for New York in their starting lineup.

Whether or not the Grizzlies would move Jackson Jr. remains to be seen. It presented as unlikely going into the offseason, but the Bane deal with Orlando was ‘a rebuild trade‘ according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Would Memphis move the two-time NBA All-Star big to punt on competing in the loaded Western Conference?

Mikal Bridges could be key to Knicks potential trade for Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. didn't make any of the three All-NBA teams this season. This rendered him ineligible for a five-year extension worth up to a jaw-dropping $345 million. Jackson Jr. can re-sign for a maximum of a four-year, $147 million deal.

If the Grizzlies choose to move on from Jackson Jr., however, the Knicks may have a key advantage over other suitors. After the shocking deal that sent Bane to Orlando, NBA insiders suggested that the Grizzlies undergo a full ‘rebuild.'

The team might still have too much talent to give up on this era. Even without Bane, the top of its roster and the team's promising young prospects are talented. They won 48 games despite turmoil and a resulting coaching change. Especially with Ja Morant signed to a ‘max' through the 2027-28 season, could a re-tool fit the team's roster and goals better?

The Bane trade is a chance at a relatively clean slate for Memphis. They could deal Jackson Jr. for someone they've shown great interest in pairing with Ja Morant and later use the Bane return and young talent to acquire a star.

The Grizzlies offered four first-round picks for Mikal Bridges to the Phoenix Suns in 2023. That's less than the five-pick return the Brooklyn Nets received from the Knicks. That said, could the Grizzlies still value Bridges similarly to two or three first-round picks? That could make him a conversation starter as the centerpiece of a deal for Jackson Jr.

Adding Mitchell Robinson and his team-friendly expiring deal, the Washington Wizards' top-10 protected 2026 first-round pick, and three second-rounders gives Memphis flexibility. That could be by emerging as a last-minute dark horse in the ongoing Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Or by having a ‘godfather' offer ready for the next young star to shake loose.

The deal would leave the Knicks with a formidable and versatile frontcourt duo. Jackson Jr. and Towns' shooting talent could allow the team's next head coach to maximize two-time All-NBA superstar Jalen Brunson. And help get the most out of utility starter Josh Hart, whose shooting struggles have made finding optimal lineups tricky. The team may already see Ariel Hukporti, one of their second-round selections in 2024, as being ready to serve as the second-string center.

It may take a third team to ensure that the Grizzlies get enough assets to make a potential deal worthwhile. The mock trade above involves the Knicks trading most of their available draft capital. Next offseason, however, they'll be able to offer another first round pick in trades. Unless teams value any of the Knicks' young players highly, New York may not be able to swing any needle-moving trades until that 2026 offseason.

Sunday's trade was proof that very few people know exactly what direction the Grizzlies plan to go in this offseason. Continuing to shake things up ensures they'll hear from the Knicks about Jackson Jr.