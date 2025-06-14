Former New York Knicks guard and Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson responded Friday to Rick Pitino’s public endorsement for him to become the Knicks’ next head coach. Pitino, currently the head coach at St. John’s and a longtime figure in both college and professional basketball, advocated for Jackson earlier this week in light of New York’s head coaching vacancy following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau.

Jackson addressed Pitino’s support during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“He’s a legend. I love him to death. I’m not in the league 17 years playing if he’s not my first coach,” Jackson said. “I’m forever grateful that he’s coached me. He’s a brilliant basketball mind, he’s turned over St. John’s University… turned back the hand of time to bring them back to their glory days. It’s great to watch, it’s fun to watch, he’s one of the greatest coaches in the history of sports – not just basketball. And on top of that, he’s got great taste by that statement.”

Rick Pitino endorses Mark Jackson for the next Knicks head coaching job 👇@MarkJackson13 joins @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 and responds to Pitino’s comments https://t.co/lr3hnZY5R8 pic.twitter.com/QzmF3kOUVL — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Pitino took to social media Wednesday to publicly call for Jackson’s return to the Knicks, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“I obviously coached our rookie of the year, Mark Jackson. I believe he spent 18 years in the NBA as a player. Great coach with the Warriors and one of the brightest minds I've coached. Would love to see the Knicks bring Mark Jackson home!!”

Article Continues Below

Mark Jackson’s Knicks ties and coaching resume fuel talk amid head coach vacancy

Jackson, 60, played 17 seasons in the NBA, including two separate stints with the Knicks. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1988 and earned an All-Star selection in 1989. He also led the NBA in assists in 1997 while playing for the Indiana Pacers. Known for his leadership and court vision, Jackson ranks top-six all-time in total assists.

As a coach, Jackson led the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in reshaping the franchise’s defensive identity. The Warriors rose from 27th in defensive efficiency during his first season to fourth in his final campaign. He guided the team to two playoff appearances and compiled a 121–109 regular-season record.

Though he did not win a championship with the Warriors, many credit Jackson with laying the foundation for the franchise’s future success under Steve Kerr. In a 2017 interview, Kerr acknowledged to Marc J. Spears that Jackson helped establish Golden State as a “great defensive team” prior to his arrival.

The Knicks, coming off their deepest playoff run in over two decades, have not named a successor to Thibodeau. As speculation builds, Jackson’s name joins a list of potential candidates — some floated by analysts and others self-nominated — as the organization prepares for the 2025–26 season.