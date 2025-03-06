The New York Knicks are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers as they start their road trip, and it looks like one of their key players will be back in action. Karl-Anthony Towns will be back after missing the last game against the Golden State Warriors due to personal reasons.

It's not certain what those reasons were for exactly, but Jordyn Woods, Towns' girlfriend, went to social media and wrote “F— Cancer.”

When head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked before the Warriors game when Towns would return, he gave a cryptic answer.

“I can’t answer that,” Thibodeau said via Knicks reporter Ian Begley. “I can’t, because I just don’t know, so when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.”

Nonetheless, it looks like Towns will be back for their road trip as the Knicks are trying to end this next month and a half off strong. While Towns was out against the Warriors, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa were the two centers who had to step up, and they both contributed where they could. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for them to get the win.

Nobody can replicate what Towns has been able to do for the Knicks at center, and that means that the other stars on the team will have to step up whenever he is out.

Jalen Brunson can score at will, and it will be up to him to carry most of the offensive load, but Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby should be able to elevate their game when needed.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, but it's been rough for them when trying to beat the teams above them in the standings. If they want a chance at making any kind of deep playoff run, they're going to have to show that they can beat the elite teams.