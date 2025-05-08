New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed the Magic Johnson connection to his jersey number. The five-time All-Star is in the middle of an epic series with the Boston Celtics. The Knicks, who were heavy underdogs in the series' first two games, pulled off two straight 20-point comebacks in TD Garden and are now in a prime position to pull the upset. There's still a long way to go, as the defending champs are much better on the road than at home, but New York could not have asked for a better start so far.

In a light moment with the media, Towns explained the significance of the No. 32 jersey he's worn throughout his career. The Jersey native revealed that this was the same number his father, Karl-Anthony Towns Sr., wore at Monmouth University. In addition, KAT took inspiration from Magic Johnson to wear this jersey on the professional level. When asked in an interview what about the all-time great point guard inspires him, Towns was quick to respond.

“He (Magic) made his teammates better and had a lot of flair with it. For me to be able to see someone like that who made his teammates better who also scored and was able to impact the game in all statistical categories, it was really cool for me to see someone like that. He was also smiling, and I was always a smiley kid. It just kind of resonated with me.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has the chance to turn himself into a NYC icon in just one season

It's a long road ahead, but Towns and company have a chance to do something special this season. Knicks fans and the team know this season was hard at certain points. New York was breaking in two brand new players in Towns and Mikal Bridges, and establishing new roles throughout the roster. But, despite the poor record against true title contenders, the Knicks put themselves in a position where the success of their season was going to be evaluated by how they did in the playoffs. So far, so good.

Overall, though, it's a tall task winning two more games against Boston if New York doesn't find some kind of offensive rhythm. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's team has been in an offensive funk for most of this postseason and will need to sharpen that side of the ball to come out of the East. Towns, of course, will play a large part in that and was still instrumental on this end in Game 2. Still, as long as the Knicks keep winning, the offense can play however it wants.