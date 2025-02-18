New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is heading home from San Francisco with more than just an All-Star experience. The board of player representatives has appointed him as a vice president on the National Basketball Players Association's Executive Committee. He will serve alongside reelected Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, who also secured leadership roles within the union.

“I’m excited to join the NBPA Executive Committee and honored that my peers voted me into this position,” said Karl-Anthony Towns in a post in Instagram. “I’ve been in the league for a decade and have never missed a Union meeting; I’m proud to be stepping into a more formal leadership role at this pivotal time. The players power this game, and I want to be in a position to find new ways to deliver value for my fellow players, on and off the court.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Vincent take over for Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo, who decided to step away after serving two terms as vice presidents. Their newly appointed three-year terms, along with Brown’s, are now officially underway.

Karl-Anthony Towns coming in with Gabe Vincent as vice presidents

Brogdon and Biyombo first joined the NBPA Executive Committee as vice presidents in 2019 and secured re-election in 2022. Over their six-year tenure, they played key roles in pivotal moments for the NBPA, including guiding the league’s return during the 2020 pandemic and helping secure the latest collective bargaining agreement in 2023.

As three of the six vice presidents on the NBPA Executive Committee, Brown, Towns, and Vincent play a key role in the union’s leadership, contributing to strategic planning, business operations, and policy decisions that advance the NBPA’s mission for all players.

Towns' involvement in off-court matters comes as no surprise. He was honored with the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award for his efforts in expanding voting rights in Minnesota during his tenure with the Timberwolves.

Towns social justice moves outside the basketball court

He also worked with the NBPA's Social Justice Coalition, joining figures like Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Adam Silver, and Mark Tatum in advocating for meaningful change.

In an emotional interview with Edwin Flores of Yahoo! Sports, Towns opened up about his goal of making a lasting impact beyond basketball. He spoke about his deep commitment to honoring his late mother, Jacqueline, by focusing on meaningful off-court initiatives. Towns stressed the importance of using his platform to uplift others, believing true fulfillment comes from making a difference in his community and beyond. His heartfelt words highlight a strong sense of purpose and a dedication to the values his mother instilled in him.

Towns’ transition from NBA All-Star to Executive Committee vice president reflects a growing movement in professional sports toward social awareness and civic involvement. As he remains committed to advocating for meaningful causes and preserving his mother’s legacy through his off-court efforts, his story underscores the powerful influence athletes can have beyond the game.

As he looks ahead to the next phase of his career, Towns returns to the Knicks as they prepare to face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.